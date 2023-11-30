Bernstein Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.83% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is 80.69. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of 69.66.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is 6,787MM, a decrease of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.33%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 303,952K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,017K shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,732K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 23,348K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 21,097K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,319K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 89.09% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,041K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,899K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 11.06% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 13,547K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

