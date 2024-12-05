Bernstein Upgrades Okta (LSE:0KB7)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Okta (LSE:0KB7) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KB7 is 0.26%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 151,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 8,622K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,812K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 19.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,100K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 25.29% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 4,982K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 8.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,588K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares , representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,779K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 23.20% over the last quarter.

