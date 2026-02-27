Bernstein Upgrades Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NEMCL)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NEMCL) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt is $99.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.78 to a high of $119.83. The average price target represents an increase of 140.95% from its latest reported closing price of $41.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt is 16,283MM, a decrease of 28.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.83%, an increase of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.65% to 2,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 876K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 868K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 12.24% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 53.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 26.18% over the last quarter.

