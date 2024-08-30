Bernstein Upgrades Marriott International (LSE:0JYW)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Marriott International (LSE:0JYW) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is 249.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 197.74 GBX to a high of 289.90 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of 226.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is 24,421MM, an increase of 277.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JYW is 0.29%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 194,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,125K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,617K shares , representing a decrease of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 88.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,211K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,158K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,501K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,415K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 86.15% over the last quarter.

