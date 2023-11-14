Bernstein Upgrades J.M. Smucker (SJM)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.84% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for J.M. Smucker is 137.24. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.84% from its latest reported closing price of 108.20.

The projected annual revenue for J.M. Smucker is 8,737MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1597 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.M. Smucker. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 87,834K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,158K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 13.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,348K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,313K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,778K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 91.24% over the last quarter.

J.M. Smucker Background Information



Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®,Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse the company in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, it will continue growing our business and the positive impact the company has on society.

