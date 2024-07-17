Bernstein Upgrades Hess (LSE:0J50)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Hess (LSE:0J50) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.65% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hess is 176.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 160.78 GBX to a high of 221.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from its latest reported closing price of 150.33 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is 12,212MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J50 is 0.57%, an increase of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 266,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 9,338K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 94.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J50 by 1,725.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,689K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J50 by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Hbk Investments L P holds 8,318K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,413K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J50 by 93.96% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 7,758K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,970K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J50 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,937K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J50 by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.