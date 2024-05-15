Bernstein Upgrades General Mills (GIS)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for General Mills is 72.51. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of 70.85.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 20,199MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.23%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 498,975K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,413K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,466K shares , representing a decrease of 43.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 32.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,240K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,199K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,162K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 20.81% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 13,202K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,895K shares , representing a decrease of 27.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 29.52% over the last quarter.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

