Bernstein Upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.98% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 3,503.97. The forecasts range from a low of 2,426.02 to a high of $4,515.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from its latest reported closing price of 3,074.23.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 19,506MM, a decrease of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.62%, a decrease of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 37,576K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,839K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,365K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 93.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 879K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 807K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Booking Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

