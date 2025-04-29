Bernstein Upgrades Boeing (BIT:1BA)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Boeing (BIT:1BA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boeing is €171.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of €96.81 to a high of €211.26. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of €155.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 103,437MM, an increase of 48.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 233 owner(s) or 8.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BA is 0.43%, an increase of 103.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.32% to 688,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 38,667K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,811K shares , representing an increase of 33.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BA by 72.53% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 30,701K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,607K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BA by 16.69% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,847K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,252K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BA by 28.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,427K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,543K shares , representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BA by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,188K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,524K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BA by 62.92% over the last quarter.

