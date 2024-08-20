Bernstein Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:BMRN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $110.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 3,229MM, an increase of 24.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.23%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 222,086K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 18,790K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,930K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,693K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,521K shares , representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 35.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,914K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 7,064K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

