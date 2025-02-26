Bernstein Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding (SEHK:9988)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Alibaba Group Holding (SEHK:9988) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding is HK$117.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$83.24 to a high of HK$147.61. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of HK$130.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding is 1,082,812MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 71.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9988 is 1.25%, an increase of 26.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.04% to 11,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 3,992K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares , representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 68.50% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 1,988K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 8.41% over the last quarter.

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 1,433K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing a decrease of 85.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 39.58% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 71.80% over the last quarter.

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 848K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 51.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 195.40% over the last quarter.

