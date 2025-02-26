Bernstein Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HCI)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HCI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 118.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 84.24 GBX to a high of 149.39 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 130.25 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 1,066,518MM, an increase of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 73.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCI is -7.50%, an increase of 1,048.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 477,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 29,991K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,111K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCI by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 21,955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,918K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,087K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCI by 34.22% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 13,446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,444K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCI by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,994K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,984K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCI by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.