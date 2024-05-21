Bernstein Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Bruno Monteyne from Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $105.52.

According to TipRanks, Monteyne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 57.62% success rate.

In addition to Bernstein, Nestlé SA also received a Hold from RBC Capital’s James Edwardes Jones in a report issued on May 13. However, on May 14, Jefferies maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF).

The company has a one-year high of $126.04 and a one-year low of $95.73. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 29.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Company Description:

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

