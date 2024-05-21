Bernstein Sticks to Their Hold Rating for International Business Machines (IBM)

In a report released today, Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBM – Research Report), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $169.92.

Sacconaghi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple, International Business Machines, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. According to TipRanks, Sacconaghi has an average return of 19.3% and a 63.11% success rate on recommended stocks.

International Business Machines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $183.21.

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.46 billion and a net profit of $1.61 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $14.25 billion and had a net profit of $927 million

International Business Machines (IBM) Company Description:

Founded in 1911, New York-based International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology and consulting company, which provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

