Bernstein Says You Should Buy Stocks Now

(New York)

Storied research firm Bernstein Research has a recommendation for you, and it is a brave one—buy stocks. The firm says that on a tactical buying basis, it is time for investors to re-enter the market. Bernstein acknowledges that they have no idea when the coronavirus situation will clear up, but that given the general decline in indexes and that fact that sentiment has swung negative, it only makes sense to buy because the market has become too bearish.

FINSUM: We have to give Bernstein credit here for a bold call. Most analyst teams tend to hide or vacillate, but this is a strong call.

stocks

bernstein

sentiment

correction

bear market

S&P 500

dow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.