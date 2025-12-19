Bernstein Maintains Titan America (TTAM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.77% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Titan America is $16.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.77% from its latest reported closing price of $17.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan America. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 23.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTAM is 0.12%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 33,420K shares. The put/call ratio of TTAM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,628K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,824K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTAM by 8.33% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,728K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTAM by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,187K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTAM by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,425K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTAM by 16.85% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,227K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTAM by 3.59% over the last quarter.

