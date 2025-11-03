Bernstein Maintains Riot Platforms (RIOT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Riot Platforms (NasdaqCM:RIOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.55% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is $25.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.55% from its latest reported closing price of $19.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 631MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.29%, an increase of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 247,256K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,970K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,742K shares , representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,694K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 48.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,210K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,288K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 58.73% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,947K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,788K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 13.90% over the last quarter.

