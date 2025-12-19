Bernstein Maintains NIKE (NKE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.80% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIKE is $85.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.80% from its latest reported closing price of $58.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIKE is 60,150MM, an increase of 29.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65, an increase of 3.74% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIKE. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.30%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 1,116,728K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,239K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,952K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,883K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,298K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,440K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,209K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,865K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,331K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,301K shares , representing a decrease of 58.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 91.57% over the last quarter.

