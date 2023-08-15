Bernstein Maintains Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Bernstein maintained coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 164.40. The forecasts range from a low of 149.48 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of 155.32.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 9,925MM, an increase of 136.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.39%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 305,537K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,011K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,975K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,553K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 46.03% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 9,299K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,032K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,797K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,393K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares, representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

