Bernstein Maintains DaVita (DVA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Bernstein maintained coverage of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DaVita is 99.69. The forecasts range from a low of 85.75 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of 93.72.

The projected annual revenue for DaVita is 11,824MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1008 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVA is 0.10%, an increase of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 81,825K shares. The put/call ratio of DVA is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 36,096K shares representing 39.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,943K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,643K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 91.46% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,558K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 15.93% over the last quarter.

DaVita Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

