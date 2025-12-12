Bernstein Maintains Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Costco Wholesale (NasdaqGS:COST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.14% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale is $1,071.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $633.48 to a high of $1,278.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.14% from its latest reported closing price of $884.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costco Wholesale is 287,245MM, an increase of 2.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.79, a decrease of 4.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.79%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 333,462K shares. The put/call ratio of COST is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,267K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,595K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,335K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,362K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 54.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 9,154K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,142K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,871K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 77.70% over the last quarter.

