Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Walmart (SNSE:WALMARTCL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Walmart (SNSE:WALMARTCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 4,555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WALMARTCL is 0.68%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 3,042,195K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140,005K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,586K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WALMARTCL by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109,629K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WALMARTCL by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84,831K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,327K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WALMARTCL by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 70,702K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,041K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WALMARTCL by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 69,395K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

