Bernstein Initiates Coverage of US Foods Holding (USFD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.33% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is $92.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.33% from its latest reported closing price of $75.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is 38,886MM, an increase of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.40%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 301,021K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 15,221K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,457K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 58.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,277K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,836K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 85.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,509K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,938K shares , representing an increase of 33.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 59.88% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,305K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,568K shares , representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 35.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,536K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 11.28% over the last quarter.

