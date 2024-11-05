Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (TME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () is $14.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.48 to a high of $17.54. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () is 31,364MM, an increase of 14.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.43%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 519,222K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 26,559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,205K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 90.10% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 22,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 58.88% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 16,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 94.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 2,142.93% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 16,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,246K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 30.97% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 15,967K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,064K shares , representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

