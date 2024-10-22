Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Target (TGT) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.79% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Target is $180.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from its latest reported closing price of $150.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 114,852MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.32%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 442,495K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,581K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,370K shares , representing a decrease of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 33.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,585K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,507K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares , representing an increase of 53.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 57.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,874K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,619K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,102K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 86.97% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

