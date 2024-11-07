Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (NasdaqGM:TNDM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.81% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $55.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.81% from its latest reported closing price of $34.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 1,047MM, an increase of 31.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 9.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.17%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 88,018K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,272K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 18.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,177K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,665K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,505K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,174K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 31.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

