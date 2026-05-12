Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings (SUNB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings (NYSE:SUNB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings is $78.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of $71.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings is 11,285MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 26,099K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,728K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 10,108K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK holds 8,512K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,611K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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