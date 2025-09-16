Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Sandisk (SNDK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sandisk is $63.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $90.09 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDK is 0.13%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.28% to 158,813K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,048K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,122K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 6.73% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 7,109K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,654K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 22.64% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,001K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 90.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 756.53% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,739K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 6.21% over the last quarter.

