Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.63% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is $231.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.63% from its latest reported closing price of $240.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 14,725MM, a decrease of 8.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.26%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 288,501K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,512K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,271K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,434K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 4.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,595K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,619K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 10.58% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 17,895K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 5.14% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 16,681K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.