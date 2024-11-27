Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.31% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 230.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 163.92 GBX to a high of 282.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 95.31% from its latest reported closing price of 118.11 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 14,943MM, a decrease of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1W is 0.20%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 288,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,512K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,271K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,434K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 4.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,595K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,619K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 10.58% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 17,895K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 5.14% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 16,681K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

