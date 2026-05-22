Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Revolution Medicines (RVMD) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.64% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $183.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from its latest reported closing price of $153.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is 118MM, an increase of 15,864.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 18.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.85%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 216,396K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 13,605K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares , representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 37.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,766K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,304K shares , representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,555K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,362K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company.

Nextech Invest holds 7,601K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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