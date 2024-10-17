Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (LSE:0Q1N) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Pfizer (LSE:0Q1N) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is 34.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.35 GBX to a high of 47.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of 28.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 71,945MM, an increase of 30.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q1N is 0.44%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 4,175,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,117K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,573K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 166,320K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145,438K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,294K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 117,280K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,240K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 32.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 115,811K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 49.06% over the last quarter.

