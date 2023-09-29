Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Revvity (RVTY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revvity is 147.41. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.71% from its latest reported closing price of 110.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,214MM, an increase of 13.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,718K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,967K shares, representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,356K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,936K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,291K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,841K shares, representing a decrease of 42.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 41.40% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,072K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares, representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 8.28% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,416K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.