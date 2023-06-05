Bernstein Initiates Coverage of NetEase Inc - ADR (NTES) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of NetEase Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.19% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetEase Inc - ADR is 117.09. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from its latest reported closing price of 86.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase Inc - ADR is 106,523MM, an increase of 10.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.72%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.22% to 259,102K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,525K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,187K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 33.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,206K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 34.84% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,381K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,024K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 3.24% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 16,601K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,331K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 14.89% over the last quarter.

NetEase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetEase, Inc. is a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.