Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Ford Motor (F) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 9.85 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of 12.03.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 160,134MM, a decrease of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.18%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 2,300,057K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 154,227K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,177K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,341K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 116,200K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,662K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 17.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,042K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 78,441K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,799K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

