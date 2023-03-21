Bernstein Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Underperform Recommendation

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $126.43. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of $92.06.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $2,613MM, an increase of 24.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.47.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,581K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,626K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,384K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,774K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,835K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,005K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,620K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,281K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 14.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1112 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.40%, an increase of 31.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 219,140K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

