Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with Market Perform Recommendation

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of Beam Therapeutics with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.65% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $73.05. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 126.65% from its latest reported closing price of $32.23.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is $44MM, a decrease of 27.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.63.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,213K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,491K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 1.27% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,304K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,753K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,400K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 2,878K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 19.26% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 2,347K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 67,295K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

