Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Avantor (AVTR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.75% from its latest reported closing price of 20.79.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is 7,629MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.34%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 710,964K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 72,673K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,066K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,610K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,073K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 73.76% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 24,558K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,058K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 23,128K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,391K shares, representing an increase of 29.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 245.31% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 23,041K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,368K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

