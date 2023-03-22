Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.79% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $252.87. The forecasts range from a low of $137.36 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.79% from its latest reported closing price of $190.43.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $1,521MM, an increase of 46.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.74.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,390K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 9,408K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 54.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,019K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,234K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 17.03% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,719K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,036K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 38.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.43%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 145,461K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

