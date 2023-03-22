Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with Market Perform Recommendation

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein initiated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.89% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $19.83. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 269.89% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,539.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.83.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 7,306K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing an increase of 31.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,942K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 42.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,310K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,310K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.15%, a decrease of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 125,127K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 3.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

