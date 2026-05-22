Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NasdaqGS:NBIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $191.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $258.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of $155.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,473MM, a decrease of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an decrease of 488 owner(s) or 40.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.13%, an increase of 49.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 110,778K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,461K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,442K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 89.49% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,939K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares , representing an increase of 33.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,726K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,512K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.