Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Merck (LSE:0QAH) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Merck (LSE:0QAH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.09% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merck is 144.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.42 GBX to a high of 164.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.09% from its latest reported closing price of 109.90 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 62,221MM, a decrease of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QAH is 0.74%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 2,164,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,020K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QAH by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 72,482K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,348K shares , representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QAH by 88.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,007K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,859K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QAH by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 57,021K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,411K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QAH by 53.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 39,280K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,012K shares , representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QAH by 76.01% over the last quarter.

