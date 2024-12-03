Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is $79.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of $78.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is 5,757MM, a decrease of 10.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is -7.16%, an increase of 2,923.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 152,952K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,572K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 27.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 28.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,597K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 49.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 39.14% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 3,527K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,388K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

