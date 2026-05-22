Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:JAZZ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.39% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $247.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from its latest reported closing price of $239.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 4,097MM, a decrease of 7.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 332 owner(s) or 35.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.20%, an increase of 32.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 70,830K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,983K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 2,673K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,648K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,387K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,959K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 19.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.