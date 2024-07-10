Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Iris Energy (IREN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Iris Energy (NasdaqGS:IREN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.99% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is $15.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.99% from its latest reported closing price of $12.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is 173MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 26.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.31%, an increase of 35.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.95% to 31,665K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,853K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 96.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 1,851.19% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,770K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares , representing an increase of 21.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,247K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 84.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 338.46% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 1,955K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 36.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 11,273.04% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,838K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.