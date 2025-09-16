Bernstein Initiates Coverage of International Business Machines (IBM) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is $280.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of $257.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 64,882MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,562 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.54%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 674,689K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,888K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,293K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,382K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,692K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,371K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,726K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,936K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,406K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,046K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 74.36% over the last quarter.

