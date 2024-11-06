Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Insulet (PODD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $252.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of $241.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,801MM, a decrease of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.20%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 82,325K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,151K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,562K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 7.98% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,725K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,276K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 49.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 15.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,798K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

