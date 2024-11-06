Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Hubbell (HUBB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is $451.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of $439.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,525MM, a decrease of 2.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.31%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 59,667K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mizuho Securities Usa holds 7,980K shares representing 14.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 860.45% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,036K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 1.47% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 1,920K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 92.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,817K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 87.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.