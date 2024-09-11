Bernstein Initiates Coverage of General Electric (SNSE:GE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of General Electric (SNSE:GE) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.50%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 1,014,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 63,699K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,746K shares , representing a decrease of 23.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 52,162K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,101K shares , representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 18.72% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 48,180K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,809K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,850K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,514K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 11.02% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,193K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,550K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.