Bernstein Initiates Coverage of EQT (LSE:0IDU) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of EQT (LSE:0IDU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for EQT is 46.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 32.82 GBX to a high of 58.96 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of 44.99 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 8,761MM, an increase of 89.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDU is 0.37%, an increase of 16.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.58% to 701,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 74,153K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,452K shares , representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 81.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,818K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,770K shares , representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 59.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 23,375K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,348K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 88.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,835K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,926K shares , representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 25.87% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 18,289K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,246K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDU by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.